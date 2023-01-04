'This gives you a chance to be a hero': Experts explain why knowing CPR is important

MADISON (WKOW) — A silence fell over the crowd after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamil collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, the quick action to give him CPR may be what's keeping him alive.
When it comes to saving a life, every second counts. Dr. Kacey Kronenfeld is the EMS Regional Medical Director for SSM Health and Dane County EMS Medical Advisor. She said what people need to understand is cardiac arrest is "such a time-sensitive emergency."
Cardiac arrest is when someone's heart stops beating — meaning blood is no longer circulating to the rest of the body. Dr. Kronenfeld said within minutes, the brain is essentially "starving for oxygen."
That's where CPR comes in.
"What CPR allows us to do is to kind of be a substitute for that heart and help circulate oxygen in the blood to get to those parts of our body," she said.
She said each minute something is not done for someone suffering from cardiac arrest, the likelihood of the person recovering reduces by at least 10%.
"We are really lucky in this region to have amazing EMS, fire and law enforcement first responders out there. But the challenge is, even in the best-case scenario, it still takes minutes before they can get on scene to help," Dr. Kronenfeld said.
She added that in the meantime, if a bystander sees somebody go down and finds they are nonresponsive, to get help and call 911.
Che Stedman is the Assistant Chief of Medical Affairs for the City of Madison Fire Department.
Both Stedman and Kronenfeld said it's important for people to know that they do not need training to perform CPR.
"If somebody needs help, this gives you a chance to be a hero and really make a difference in somebody's life. And just be willing to be there," Kronenfeld said.
But — it doesn't hurt to have experience.
"It probably will be difficult for you to do," Stedman said. "Take a deep breath and do the best you can and do good, hard, fast chest compressions."
Stedman broke down the process of giving CPR to 27 News: "putting the heel of your hand in the center of their chest, put the other hand on top. Let the chest come back all the way up in between compressions— but they need to be fast and hard."
The two local experts say there's another tool the public can use. PulsePoint is a free app on mobile devices that alerts people trained in CPR if someone near them goes into cardiac arrest.
"If there's somebody closer than our first responders, they may be able to get there and help and give that person a better chance at surviving," Kronenfeld said.