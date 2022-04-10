'This has been a local watering hole for 80 years': Snicks Sportsman's Bar to close

MONONA (WKOW) -- Since its inception in 1939, Snicks Sportsman's Bar has been one of Monona's local treasures.
Now, after almost a century of service, the owners are planning to close its doors.
"This has been a local watering hole for 80 years," John Quale, owner said. "We're sad to see it go and the whole town of Monona is sad to see it go as well."
John said his grandparents opened the bar all those years ago. They ran it until 1972 at which time his parents took it over until 2001.
Then, his parents passed the baton on to him and his wife Monica, who ran it for the past 20 plus years. Now, they are ready to enter the next chapter of their life: retirement.
"It's very bittersweet," Monica said. "Our customers have become our great friends, and we have loyal bartending staff."
While it was a difficult decision, John said he had a dream that brought them peace.
"One night, an older woman came to me in my dreams dressed in her 1950's apparel and walked up to me and said: 'Its okay.' It was my grandmother who ran the bar from 1939 to 1972," Quale said.
Now, John said the block where the bar resides will be re-developed into apartments.
Meanwhile, the bar and the back bar was sold to someone who plans to turn it into an Italian restaurant on Regent Street.
"Its an ongoing story and all of my customers will be able to go up there and see our old bar and have an Italian dinner," John said.
The Quales said they will be making the most of every day until they close for good on June 26 and welcome everyone to stop by.