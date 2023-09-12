'This has been...distressing to him': Madison school principal recovers after attack

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison high school principal is recovering from what authorities said was an attack from a student who threatened to kill him.
Nathaniel Haverland, 18, was charged Tuesday with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Court records state Haverland was at La Follette High School during a lunch period Friday and became enraged when the school's public intercom system was used to inform him there was a taxi waiting for him outside of school.
A probable cause statement and criminal complaint say Haverland walked through portions of the school and found Principal Mathew Thompson, 56, and charged him. Documents say Haverland punched Thompson twice in the head and staggered him, with school staff members coming to Thompson's aid to stop Haverland from continuing the assault. The complaint says the Friday attack was reported to police Saturday.
Court records show Thompson Monday obtained a temporary restraining order against the student. In an affidavit, Thompson said Haverland also attacked and injured an assistant principal last year. The temporary restraining order bars Haverland from having contact with Thompson.
But during a court hearing Tuesday, Thompson's wife Beth Thompson urged a court commissioner to ensure Haverland would have no contact with La Follette High School, a satellite campus, extracurricular school-based events and the couple's residence.
"He has experienced a significant concussion and is at home recovering right now," Beth Thompson said.
"This has been both physically and mentally distressing for him," she said.
Court Commissioner Brian Asmus adopted the proposed bail conditions and Haverland was released on a signature bond.
"MMSD is aware of an incident involving Principal Thompson that took place last Friday at La Follette High School," Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Ian Folger said.
"The district is in the process of gathering facts surrounding this incident, and is unable to comment further," Folger said.
A hearing is scheduled later this month to determine if the restraining order against Haverland will be made permanent.
Court records show Haverland's high school education will continue through alternative class content during the period of his ban from the La Follette campus.