'This is a big injury': Physical therapist weighs in on severity of Aaron Rodgers injury

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health doctors are weighing in on the recovery process after New York Jets starting quarterback, and former Green Bay Packer, Aaron Rodgers ends his season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Daniel Enz is a physical therapist and an athletic trainer and manager with UW Sports Rehabilitation.

He said if you're older and less active, it's possible to recover from an Achilles tear without surgery. But for a high-level athlete, tendons usually have to be surgically repaired.

"This is a big injury, and it could impact just about anybody's career. The fact that he's [Aaron Rodgers] 39-years-old, I think he's going to have some decisions to make from a career standpoint," Enz said. "I'm not saying he can't come back from it. If you look at the statistics, more athletes can come back than don't, but there's a percentage that never make it back."

He said it's usually a six-month to year-long recovery period.

"There's a newer surgery that a lot of the foot and ankle physicians and orthopedists are doing now called a percutaneous procedure, which is a little less invasive. They use a tool called a jig to approximate or pull the tendon back together as they sew it. It's still a big deal," Enz said.

He said most people report the same sort of pain when the injury happens -- a "sharp snap that comes out of nowhere." Enz describes the pain as jabbing and stabbing.

But how Rodgers got hurt, Enz said was interesting.

"I had thought of one of two things that number one, either he tore his Achilles tendon, or had a high ankle sprain, just with how he got tackled," he said. "When they slowed it down, and you actually saw the calf reverberate, that's a pretty telltale sign of the Achilles tendon rupture."

He said moving forward, Rodgers is going to have his work cut out for him. Enz said it might be difficult for the athlete get back to such a high level of playing he's used to.

"When you're as good as Aaron Rodgers, that could definitely be difficult. I'm not saying he can't do it, but it becomes increasingly hard. It might even be harder for a quarterback as a skilled position," Enz said.