'This is a great sign for all of Wisconsin': Enrollment up across the UW System

MADISON (WKOW) -- Enrollment across the University of Wisconsin System is up from last year, the institution announced Thursday.
It's the first time the university system has seen an enrollment increase over its previous year since 2014, according to preliminary estimates.
At UW UW-Madison, enrollment is up 668 this fall compared to fall 2022, bringing the total to 50,255.
Excluding UW-Madison, new freshman enrollment increased by 3 percent overall.
“Wisconsin is in a war for talent and our universities play a key role to help build the vibrant future we all want here,” said UW System President Jay Rothman. “Today's enrollment announcement shows a continuing rebound of new freshman students making college plans for their future. This is a great sign for all of Wisconsin because freshman enrollment is a leading indicator of future enrollment.”
The estimates show an enrollment of 161,322 for fall 2023, an increase of 540 over fall 2022. For new freshman students, the estimates indicate an increase of 592 students in fall 2023 at UW System universities not including UW-Madison, which wanted reduce the number of incoming first-year students after last year’s incoming class was larger than expected.
“A UW education is both accessible and affordable, and the benefits for individuals, communities, and the state are undeniable,” Rothman said. “We are the state’s largest talent generator, and our universities in every part of the state will continue to focus on student success.”
Five universities show overall increases: UW-Madison, UW-Green Bay, UW-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Whitewater. Several others showed modest decreases, including most branch campuses.
Final enrollment figures will be determined on the tenth day of classes.