'This is a victory for all of us': Protasiewicz campaign rejoices, takes back liberal majority on Supreme Court

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — For the first time in 15 years, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will have a liberal majority, after progressive candidate Janet Protasiewicz was declared the winner in the Wisconsin judicial race Tuesday.
Supporters and campaign staffers rejoiced at the Protasiewicz watch party Tuesday night.
"Today I'm proud to stand by the promise I've made to every Wisconsinite that I will always deliver justice and bring common sense to our Supreme Court," Protasiewicz said shortly after the win. "Our state motto is 'Forward.' And today I am proud that we are going to be able to live up to our motto."
The race was called just under an hour after polls closed across Wisconsin, and from the beginning it was clear that Protasiewicz was the frontrunner. The Milwaukee circuit court judge held a double-digit lead through the majority of the night — a landslide in Wisconsin politics.
Protasiewicz carried Dane County, a key liberal stronghold, with more than 80% of the vote, more than a liberal candidate typically needs to win. Her opponent, Dan Kelly, also underperformed in conservative strongholds like Waukesha County.
"Today's results show that Wisconsinites believe in democracy and the democratic process," Protasiewicz said. "It means that Wisconsin voters have made their voices heard. They've chosen to reject partisan extremism in this state."
Even campaign staffers were surprised by how quickly the race was called. Campaign spokesperson Sam Roecker said they were ready to stick it out through the night if need be, but were happy the race was called quickly.
"I think it's a bigger margin than many people would have expected going into this," Roecker said. "But really, this is a victory to be more responsive."
Protasiewicz's campaign outraised her opponents' significantly, raising nearly $6 million more than Kelly. With more than $22 million raised, her campaign raised more money than any other judicial campaign in U.S. history.
Regardless, crowds rejoiced at the St. Kate Arts Hotel in downtown Milwaukee throughout Tuesday night. They say it was money well-spent.
"Words cannot really express my gratitude and pride that I have for all the components that made up this campaign," Protasiewicz said. "It is the absolute honor of a lifetime to be elected as your next justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court."