'This is a wonderful way for us to make that step forward': New stage announced at Madison Night Market

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Central Business Improvement District (BID) announced a brand-new performance space at the Madison Night Market on Wednesday.
Michelle Morrison is the Programs Coordinator with BID. She said the market grows every year, so every year they add more fun and connect with various communities within Madison.
"We're really looking into those partnerships that our organization has, in, say, our indigenous community in the Madison area, our Latino community in the Madison area, Madison's black community, you know, we're wanting to really connect," Morrison said.
She said the space honors all the wonderful cultures that make our community beautiful.
"This is a wonderful way for us to make that step forward, and to honor in particular, the indigenous land that we are on and to share space and to share that culture," she said.
The new stage will be at 100 State Street. This is the secondary stage, which Morrison said really focuses on the BID's partnerships.
"It's a very intentional, partnership driven, wanting to highlight and honor all of the wonderful cultures that are in our community and create that space, wherein we can share and amplify our voices," she said.
Thursday's night market will be the debut of the new space. The market runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
"There's truly a ton of fun to be had for all ages. We absolutely love seeing the demographics change throughout the night from families with young kids early on to folks starting to head out for great night on the town," she said.