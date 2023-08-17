'This is an extreme year': Air quality alerts may become more common as climate gets warmer, drier

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is in yet another statewide air quality alert issued by the DNR, as wildfires in Canada continue to burn.
Craig Czarnecki with the Wisconsin DNR says they were anticipating air quality from Thursday to Monday to range from dangerous for sensitive groups to dangerous for everyone.
"We had a cold front come through and that's going to slowly start pulling some smoke into our area," Czarnecki said. "Then, we'll have some sustained winds from the northwest. They're going to keep blowing that wildfire smoke from Northwestern Canada in our region over the next couple days."
While Czarnecki says air quality so far has been better than forecasted, Wisconsinites may have to get used to tracking air quality in their area more often.
"As long as we continue to have these sustained hot, dry patterns like we've seen, those are just the prime conditions that you need to have wildfires," Czarnecki said.
Volker Radeloff, professor of Forest and Wildlife Ecology at UW-Madison, says while the fires are far from home, Wisconsin isn't immune to these dry, hot conditions.
"This is an extreme year," Radeloff said. "I'm not saying this is what every year will be like, but I think there will be more years like [this]."
Radeloff says as the climate continues to get warmer each year, wildfire patterns in Wisconsin are more noticeable.
"Wisconsin hasn't had any of the size of the fires that Canada has experienced," Radeloff said. "But it has also had over 600 wildfires already. Most of them are started by people. Anything that could start a fire during these dry, very windy conditions is really important."
Radeloff says the dry conditions making it even easier for fires to break out have started to become a self-feeding cycle.
"There's a feedback loop," Radeloff said. 'These fires release tremendous amounts of CO2, as any fire does. And then, the soot that goes into the air itself is a warming agent. So as these fires happen, that will contribute to even more global warming."
Czarnecki says incoming weather patterns over the next few days will affect which areas of the state will have the worst air quality. He recommends keeping an eye on your area until the advisory is lifted Monday morning.
