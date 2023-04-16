'This is dessert': Filmmakers proud to be featured in Wisconsin Film Festival

MADISON (WKOW) — People from all over the world came to the Wisconsin Film Festival this weekend to admire one another’s work.
The festival aims to educate, inspire and enrich guests through showcasing art captured on film.
Kelly Conway, Director of the Wisconsin Film Festival, said it brings 150 films to Madison that range from fiction films to global and documentary films.
“Each year, our three programmers look at about 500 films, they go to Sundance, they go to Toronto, and they really keep their eyes open for films that are not available elsewhere. We want to give our viewers an extraordinary experience,” Conway said.
This year marked the festival’s 25th addition. Ben Reiser, Director of Operations for the Wisconsin Film Festival, said they saw a major jump in ticket sales.
“We've had 30 sellout so far this weekend with a whole bunch more coming today,” Reisner said Sunday. “So, the attendance has been really exciting.”
For filmmakers participating in the festival, the experience is deeply rewarding.
Mary Moskoff told 27 News she has attended the festival 25 times, but this was her first time as a filmmaker.
“It was wonderful to hear comments that some people used about our film–calling it magical,” Moskoff said. “It seemed to be a deep story that people appreciated.”
Pola Rapaport, another filmmaker, was born in Madison. She said returning for the festival was a full circle moment.
“Madison–just for a town of its size–really is world-class,” Rapaport said. “The city has this sort of–I remember from childhood–this very strong intellectual air about it.”
Ralph Arlick said being a filmmaker at the festival was something he always dreamed of.
“This is dessert,” Arlick said. “You work on a film for years and years, take a long time to finish something, and this is what you want to do. You want audiences to see it on a big screen, in a real theater, with other human bodies around.”
