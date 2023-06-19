'This is our last shot': New Glarus child care provider temporarily closes to advocate for more state funding

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WKOW) -- Classrooms at The Growing Tree in New Glarus will sit empty Tuesday as the center's director, Brooke Skidmore, hopes to send a message about what could happen to Wisconsin's child care industry if the state budget doesn't include more funding.
Last week, Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee voted to strip more than $300 million allocated for the Child Care Counts program from the state budget.
Advocates like Skidmore say getting rid of that funding will raise the cost of child care and force some providers to close their doors. So, Skidmore said she wants lawmakers to get an early idea of the disruption that could cause, and she's temporarily closing.
"I understand that this is very inconvenient for families to not have childcare, but we might not be here otherwise," she said. "We have to at least try."
For parents like Anne Bigler, the center's closure will be tough. Bigler said she can't fully work from home, and she only has so many days she can take off.
"Vacations we had planned I'll have to give up to take the time, and it's frustrating," she said.
However, she said she supports Skidmore's decision. Monday, Bigler and other parents came to The Growing Tree to make signs for a rally planned for Tuesday. Child care providers, parents and kids will gather outside the state Capitol at 10 a.m. Tuesday, hoping to raise awareness about their situation and change lawmakers' minds.
Skidmore said Democrats on the Joint Finance Committee are working to introduce an amendment to add funding for the Child Care Counts program back into the budget.
"All we have left is to show up and use our voices and see if we can influence that vote," she said. "This is our last shot at it."
She said she hasn't decided if she'll close The Growing Tree for any days other than Tuesday, but, if she does, she said that would end immediately if lawmakers decide to allocate more child care funding.
"We would certainly for sure open, even with a verbal agreement to fund Child Care Counts," Skidmore said. "We would open back up right away the next day."
But if Joint Finance Committee doesn't budge, parents whose kids attend The Growing Tree said they could have to make big changes.
"My husband and I have discussed the possibility of me getting a different job where I can work from home," Bigler said. "I don't want to. I love what I do, but I don't really have a lot of options right now."
That's a situation many parents say they're in right now. Kristin Campbell said she and her husband are talking about each cutting back their hours or one of them quitting their job and staying home full time.
"It's just very stressful to think that not having this funding just might mean the end of our daycare," she said.
27 News reached out to Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee last week after the vote to remove Child Care Counts funding from the state budget, but we still have not heard back.