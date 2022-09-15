'This is our voice. This is our moment. This is our time': City officials and advocates recognize Disability Voting Rights Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- In recognition of disability voting rights week, the City of Madison and advocates are joining forces to call for greater awareness to accessible voting.
On Thursday, city officials and advocates met to discuss accessibility and participation among voters with disabilities.
City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said there are over 38 million people with disabilities who are eligible to vote, which makes up over 15% of our electorate.
"If voters with disabilities voted at the same rate as people without disabilities, they would represent a voting bloc of 1.75 million voters," Rhodes-Conway said.
She said there have been significant gaps historically in voter turnout for people with disabilities which is often due to a lack of access.
"Our democracy has been under attack in Wisconsin, and that all too often, that has taken the form of trying to limit or discourage access to the ballot for marginalized or vulnerable voters," Rhodes-Conway said.
Nicki Vander Meulen is with the City of Madison Disability Rights Commission. She said without the vote, she does not exist.
"We make sure that all the polling places don't have a barrier in front of them, or that people can hear when someone needs to vote. Because this right is our fight for existence," Vander Meulen said.
"We have to unite every individual with disabilities around the cause of accessible voting," she added. "This is our voice. This is our moment. This is our time."
This follows the September 7th ruling, where Waukesha County Circuit Judge blocked ballot curing.
However, the City of Madison says it is committed to making the November election accessible to all residents.
Jim Verbick is the Deputy Clerk for the City. He said each eligible voter should be able to cast their ballot and have it count.
"If a voter is unable to sign or speak, we do have accommodations for that. In Wisconsin, we are not a signature match states signature match states. So you do not need to have a signature that matches anything in order for your vote to be counted," Verbick said.
Verbick shared other ways for those with disabilities to cast their ballot:
- Bring someone with you. "You can bring someone to the polling place with you to help you with that. The only people you can't have come with you are your employer or your union representative."
- Use the ExpressVote Machine. "It assists a voter in making the marks on a ballot that can be counted. It has a touchpad. It also has a Braille keypad which can be used. It offers large prints high contrast, there are headphones to read the screen for a voter and it is also compatible with sip and puff devices."
- Ask a poll worker for help.
Denise Jess, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired, said the barriers those with disabilities face are "pervasive and persistent."
"The clerk's office spoke about the importance of the assister in the voting process," Jess said. "Whether we're voting absentee, or in the polling place, we do have the right to that assister to not only read the ballot, to mark it under the direction of the voter, for those of us who cannot access it, and to be able to deliver that ballot to the clerk as needed."
Officials also discussed the shortage in poll workers and encourage all to become one.