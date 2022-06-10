'This is part of how you lose a democracy': Former GOP congressmen call on party leaders to respect Jan. 6 committee

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WKOW) -- Former Congressman Tom Coleman once broke new ground for Republicans. In 1972, he became the first Republican to represent Clay County in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Friday, however, Coleman said he laments the changes he's seen in today's GOP. The 79-year-old Kansas City native represented Missouri's sixth Congressional district from 1976 until 1993.
He's now among more than 20 former Republican members of Congress to sign a letter calling on current GOP leadership to take the House January 6 Select Committee seriously. Former Wisconsin Congressmen Reid Ribble and Tom Petri signed onto the list.
"We may not even be Republicans today," Coleman said.
The January 6 committee held its first hearing Thursday, playing video footage previously unreleased to the public. It showed supporters of former President Donald Trump battering U.S. Capitol Police to get inside the Capitol building, disrupting the certification of President Joe Biden after the 2020 election.
Over the span of several more hearings this month, the committee will set out to build a case establishing Trump orchestrated the insurrection, from pressuring state election officials to overturn elections that had no evidence of widespread fraud, to his refusal to order backup to help Capitol police fight off his supporters.
Current House leadership has bristled at the committee. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called the committee the "most political and least legitimate committee in American history."
Coleman and the other former Republicans admonished McCarthy and other top House Republicans.
"You know, this is part of how you lose a democracy," Coleman said. "We don't have a smooth transition of power. They never give up, and there will be no elections in an authoritarian government."
Lisa Graves served as a deputy assistant attorney general under the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations. Now living in Superior, Graves leads the liberal watchdog group, True North Research.
She said the committee, in the first hearing, already began to establish a compelling case Trump knew the election wasn't stolen but continued to pressure officials and his supporters to block Biden from taking office.
"I think [the committee] just has to show what the evidence shows," Graves said. "Which is that, unfortunately, Trump Republicans engaged in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the will of the American people."
Coleman said he'd been tracking the conservative moments in other states to relitigate the 2020 election, including in Wisconsin.
Referring to the Assembly GOP-ordered review of the election, led by Michael Gableman and blowing past its nearly $700,000 taxpayer-funded budget, Coleman said the review, like other Republican challenges, failed to produce evidence of widespread fraud.
"I have followed it," Coleman said. "Disgusting is what it is."