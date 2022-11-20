'This is really making the difference': Goodman Center seeks donations for Thanksgiving baskets

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's hard to beat a home-cooked meal on Thanksgiving and right now, hundreds of volunteers at the Goodman Center are working around the clock to gift 4,000 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need.
"We've been doing this now for 34 years," Francesca Frisque, Food Pantry Manager at the Goodman Community, said.
According to Frisque, the organization begins outreach efforts on its Thanksgiving baskets in July. They work closely with schools, social workers and community organizations to ensure they are reaching those that would benefit from the baskets.
This Thanksgiving, Frisque said they are low on donations, though. So, they are hoping the community can help them make it over the finish line as they continue working to feed families.
"We're still looking for stuffing, oil, cooking oil, canned fruit, gravy, those are kind of the four things that I'm most worried about that I'm really hoping people can help us out with," Frisque said.
You can make monetary and food donations to the Goodman Center this week. The food pantry is located at 149 Waubesa Street, Madison, WI 53704.
With prices up at the grocery store, Frisque says many families would not be able to afford a nice meal on Thanksgiving this year if it weren't for these baskets.
"This is really making the difference," Frisque said.
You can learn more about the Goodman Center and its volunteer efforts by visiting its website.