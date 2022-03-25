'This is so much bigger than a hockey game': Battle of the Badges returns Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a lot more than pride on the line Saturday as the Battle of the Badges hockey game returns between first responders in Dane County.
This is the 5th annual Battle of the Badges hockey game between MadCity Police Hockey Team and the Madison Fire Hockey Team.
In addition to the friendly rivalry, all of the proceeds from the event will go towards Safe Communities of Madison-Dane County.
Officials say the funding helps further Safe Communities' mission of destigmatizing drug addiction, and providing resources for people in recovery.
"Just giving people a second chance. I think we have to look at the humanistic portion of everything going on and whatever we can do to help support people, and get them back on their feet and sustain their recovery is most important," said Travis Hilliard, Asst. Captain of the MadCity Police Hockey Team.
"We don't stigmatize diseases like diabetes or heart disease. Really, this is a brain disorder that people who have had a lot of issues are struggling to find resources to help them, so that's why this is so important, I think is just to destigmatize mental illness and addiction, and get people the help they need," said Cheryl Wittke, Executive Director, Safe Communities Madison-Dane County.
Puck drop for the game is at 5 p.m. at the Madison Ice Arena.
There will also be free community skate, along with food, beer, a raffle, and activities for kids.
This year, there will also be an additional all-star game including police, fire, and members of the military.
Tickets for the whole event are $5, and can be purchased at the door.