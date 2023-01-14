'This is something a little bit different, a little weird, a little unique': A Swiss New Year's tradition comes back to New Glarus

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- A Swiss New Year's tradition took to the street of New Glarus Saturday. Silvesterchlausen was created in eastern Switzerland to ward off bad spirits and welcome an early spring.
Greg Long is very involved in New Glarus' Swiss community, and he says he went to Appenzell, the birthplace of Silvesterchlausen, and was blown away by the costumes, music and spirit.
"This is something a little bit different, a little weird, a little unique," Long said. "I'm really, really excited to bring it to the United States."
With New Glarus' rich Swiss heritage, Long knew it would be the perfect place to bring the celebration.
"The English word would be mummers, where you dress up and ring cowbells and yodel and make music," Long said. "Scare away the evil spirits and hopefully welcome in an early spring."
While keeping his heritage alive, Long also loves how it brings the community together.
"I think in this day and age it's really important to get out and be with people in a physical sense," Long said. "Get away from being online, away from computer screens. This is not a commercial event, we're not making money, we're not selling anything. This is purely just getting out in the community, having fun, making music and just spending time together."
Silvesterchlausen traditionally has three types of costumes: the ugly, which Long and the fellow yodelers were wearing, the beautiful and the beautiful ugly. Waukesha resident Kirsten Kunder Dobson came to New Glarus for her second Silvesterchlausen with a homemade headdress.
"It's been just so much fun," Kunder Dobson said. "We were sitting at the kitchen table last Sunday and I said to my husband, 'I'm looking up the [costumes] for Silvesterchlausen...I think we should make a beautiful one."
Kunder Dobson and her husband made a headdress with a chalet on the front, a cuckoo clock on the back, and Scherenschnitte, decorative paper cuttings on the sides.
For Long, that's what Silvesterchlausen should be about.
"Get outside, get together with friends and family and just celebrate," Long said. "They say it's to welcome a New Year, but I think it's just a really good way to spend time with friends and family."
This was only the second celebration in New Glarus, but Long and the Swiss community hope to keep the tradition alive to understand their roots and give their heritage new dimension in the United States