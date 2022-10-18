'This is the last day she was going to be alive': 17-year-old accused of attempted homicide

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A 17-year-old is accused of trying to kill another teen he met online.
Police say it happened Saturday night in a Walmart parking lot where they said a teenage girl was stabbed with a boxcutter and run over by the suspects' car.
According to court records, 17-year-old Dylan Michael Lenz admitted to meeting the victim on Snapchat before picking her up and going to the Walmart parking lot.
Lenz told investigators he later began stabbing the girl with a boxcutter because he was having "really bad thoughts."
Eventually Lenz said he let the victim out of the car, and she began screaming and running away.
Lenz said he worried he would get in trouble for attempted murder, so he drove after her. When the girl fell, he said he ran over her with his car and did so a second time because he didn't know if he already hit her. Lenz said he then left the scene.
When Beaver Dam Police Department investigators arrived on scene, officers reported that the victim was breathing heavily and groaning in agony.
"Because of the severity of the injuries, we didn't know where the injuries came from or how they were caused until much later in the evening when the suspect was located and interviewed," Det. Dan Kuhnz said.
The complaint also states Lenz told investigators he remembers thinking, "this is the last day she was going to be alive; this is the last night of her life." Lenz said he was "was out of control, wasn't thinking and his body just took over."
Following the investigation, Det. Kuhnz stressed the importance of mental health services.
"Obviously when there is an incident such as this, it sort of amplifies that and it sort of shocks the conscience that somebody could do something like this," he said. "But I think we all understand that people that are in need of mental health treatment should seek help for that."
Lenz is being held in the Dodge County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.
The victim's family told 27 News that she is still in the hospital and a GoFundMe has been set up to help with her medical costs.