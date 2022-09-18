'This is the most eclectic, most fun, vibrant neighborhood': Willy Street Fair marks 45th anniversary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Colorful tents and food trucks lined Williamson Street in Madison Sunday for the 45th annual Willy Street Fair.
There, guests enjoyed eating delicious creations and shopping for local treasures.
Vendor, Patrick O'Halloran, started a family business called "The Deliciouser" during the pandemic.
"We develop spice blends that take you around the world--kind of a ship in a bottle, and they're designed for easy cooking of all levels," O'Halloran said.
O'Halloran said he was happy to be a vendor at Willy Street Fair because it gave his business visibility.
"This is the most eclectic, most fun, vibrant neighborhood in the city. It's very diverse. We've had people from all ages, all kinds of backgrounds coming up and really interested in our food, tasting our samples and appreciating the fact that we have spice blends from all over the world," O'Halloran said.
Willy Street's beloved parade also returned at the fair Sunday. That included music, performances and several fun floats.