'This is the outlier'; Woman's car hit before suspects take off in it

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a woman's car was taken from her in broad daylight.
According to MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko, the victim reported being rear ended by another car just after 2 p.m. Monday before someone from the striking vehicle took off in the victim's car.
Similar incidents have been reported in larger cities like Chicago, where victims reported nearly the same thing happening to them. However, Lisko said this type of crime is rare for Madison.
"Obviously we're looking closely at this case to make sure this doesn't become a trend," he said. "But for your viewers, I want them to know this is the outlier."
Lisko said of the many fender benders in the city each week, most are easily resolved.
"This is the one that did have an issue, but I have all the confidence that our investigation will find and hold the people accountable," Lisko added.
He told 27 News, despite Wisconsin's cold winters, it's important people always lock their cars to avoid becoming a victim of theft.
Lisko said the victim was not injured and police are still searching for the suspects. He said the victim's car was recovered outside of Dane County.
Police did not release any descriptions of the suspects, or the car involved, but if you have any information, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.