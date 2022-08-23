'This is the time to be united': Superintendents unite to urge lawmakers for more education funding

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Just ahead of the beginning of the school year, 18 superintendents from Dane County are signing onto an open letter asking lawmakers to act and increase funding for education. Three of them sat down with 27 News for an exclusive roundtable interview to voice their concerns.
Leslie Bergstrom, Ed.D., from the Oregon School District, Dr. Tremayne Clardy from the Verona Area School District and Dr. Dana Monogue from the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District spoke with 27 News about what they say is a major funding deficit.
"When it comes to state funding in the state of Wisconsin, we've really been in a kind of state of decline," Monogue said. "That's why we're here today advocating for folks, particularly at the state level, to rethink how schools are funded."
All three superintendents said the past couple years have been the most difficult for their districts due to the pandemic and rising inflation.
"It was really hard for everyone who works in schools," Monogue said. "From what we did within for students, to the supports we had to give to our staff, to the resources that our families needed to the staffing shortages."
They say all of which were made worse by the state's increasingly regressive education budget.
"This is probably the most challenging time to ever be an educator," Bergstrom said.
In their open letter to lawmakers, school officials cite multiple statistics from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a non-partisan organization that has studied the decline in funding over the past two decades.
According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Wisconsin's ranking in education spending has fallen steadily for the past 20 years — going from 11th in 2002 to 25th in 2020. That's the largest drop of any state over the same time period.
"And we see that happening, at the same time that the state is decreasing the tax burden on residents and business owners," Senior Researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum Sara Shaw said.
The steady decline has forced many school districts to resort to referendums to make up for budget deficits. That means school boards resort to voters to make decisions to pay more in taxes or shift money from other places so that districts can make ends meet.
Clardy says that's exactly what's happening in Verona.
"We are asking our community for permission to move funding from our capitals, in essence facilities, to operationalize investing in people and investing in the staff that's needed to support our students," Clardy said.
Both Oregon and Middleton-Cross Plains are resorting to referendums that ask voters to pay more in taxes for education.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum says 83% of school districts resorted to referendums in the past decade.
However, the lawmakers making the decisions argue referendums are completely fair.
"We could devote the entire state budget to education and the superintendents would say that wasn't enough," Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt said.
Thiesfeldt, who's been a teacher himself, chairs the Wisconsin Assembly's education committee. He says more school districts should resort to referendum.
"It gives the school district the opportunity to prove to the community that they actually need these dollars and what they're going to use them for," Thiesfeldt said.
But in the eyes of the many superintendents fighting to keep schools operating, the response is lacking. They say now more than ever, they need the support of each other to get through this and advocate for change.
"This is the time for us to unite and partner in a way that is really important," Bergstrom said. "Because it matters to the students in Verona, in Middleton, in Oregon, and throughout the rest of the county, too."