'This is the top tier': Badger nation has mixed emotions about Luke Fickell joining the team

MADISON (WKOW) -- Badger nation had a shock Sunday. Jim Leonhard will not be Wisconsin's head coach next year. Instead, Luke Fickell has left the Cincinnati Bearcats to fill the role.
Fickell's hiring comes as a shock to many people who thought Leonhard, who had been serving as the interim head coach, would get the job, and current and former Badgers have mixed reactions.
"The guys had to embrace somebody else [after Chryst], and they embraced Jim Leonhard. Obviously, he's connected well with the guys," Travis Beckum, a UW-Madison alum and former tight end for the New York Giants, said.
Beckum was just as shocked as the rest of Badger nation as the official announcement rolled in.
Beckum has a history with Fickell because the coach recruited him to play at Ohio State before Beckum ultimately chose Wisconsin. Though they weren't on the same team, Beckum says he built a really good relationship with Coach Fickell.
"You look at his previous year at Cincinnati, at Ohio State, he's done tremendous things," Beckum said. "So yes, it was all thrown at me at once, but I'm all in favor of the decision."
Though Fickell's track record with the Cincinnati Bearcats speaks for itself, the news is bittersweet for some. Leonhard has built a close relationship with the team, and many players hoped he'd be the one moving forward.
"Obviously Coach Leonard is, I think he's the greatest Badger of all time," Nick Herbig, outside linebacker for the Badgers, said at a press conference Saturday. "And I think he deserves it. He has every right for it."
Herbig's teammate defensive back Justin Clark said he thinks the decision is baffling, and former safety Eric Burrell says losing Leonhard will be the worst decision the Badgers could make.
Despite strong reactions on both sides, Beckum is excited for the Badger's future
"It's just kind of one of those things where you get excited about Badger football, and I haven't felt that in a long time. So, I'm excited," Beckum said.
The news is definitely bringing up strong reactions, but Beckum says the first thing Wisconsin needed to do to get back on track was make a decision, and that's exactly what they did with Fickell.
"People's expectations of this program are much bigger than feelings in relationship," Beckum said. "I mean, we want to expect great things. I think we're so content with just making a good bowl, and then that's it, maybe a Big Ten championship every five years."
With Fickell's leadership, Beckum thinks Badger nation can shoot for the stars.
"Let's try and win a Big Ten championship every single year. Let's go," Beckum said. "This is the kind of coach that you can bring in now, and you can start looking at potential national championships. This is the top tier."