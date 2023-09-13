'This is where we need to go': UW patient who helped organize the Badger Challenge learns firsthand the importance of cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) -- Signature fundraiser for cancer research in Wisconsin, the Badger Challenge, is just over one week away.
Jeff Voelkel, who used to work for American Family Insurance before he retired in 2019, played a big role in getting the event moved to the company's headquarters.
Little did he know, the connections he made during the move would lead him to the team in charge of his treatment when he received his cancer diagnosis.
"I've...worked on all the particulars of getting the ride over to American Family and it never, ever occurred to me that I would need to interact with it in a different way," Voelkel said.
In April 2021, Voelkel found a lump on the side of his neck under his chin. Thinking it was just a cyst, he got it checked out and was diagnosed with a form of throat cancer.
"I saw Dr. Harari for a second opinion," Voelkel said. "Both my wife and I agreed that this is where we need to go. It was just the most comforting. It was the best feel that we had that we knew we were going to get the care that I needed to make sure that I got through this correctly."
Despite living in the Milwaukee area, Voelkel made the commute to the UW hospital or clinics on the east side each treatment day.
"[UW] is the only Comprehensive Cancer Center in the state of Wisconsin as designated by the National Cancer Institute," Dr. Paul Harari, Chair of UW's Department of Human Oncology, said. "So, it's understandable that many cancer patients would want to be at University of Wisconsin."
Dr. Harari says he and other care providers know there are many mental and emotional side effects that come with a cancer diagnosis, and they're prepared to help patients through it all.
"Cancer patients face a very scary time," Dr. Paul Harari, Chair of UW's Department of Human Oncology, said. "They need to be confident and comfortable with wherever they have treatments and so we are ready to embrace that."
Harari says the Badger Challenge brings a unique atmosphere to Madison. Though a cancer diagnosis can be scary and stressful, the event reminds people their dedication to the fundraiser really does make an impact on cancer research.
"It is a celebration in a very positive way of the things that we can do about cancer," Dr. Harari said. "We can increase cancer research, we can increase cutting edge clinical trials. And so, the spirit and atmosphere of the Badger challenge is terrific."
Now having been on two different sides of the Badger Challenge, Voelkel says as a result of the research that will be funded by the event, people can live fuller, happier lives.
"People are going to live longer lives," Voelkel said. "They're going to live. They're going to live better lives. It's going to be an amazing thing for them and 5, 10 years from now...things that we're concerned about now will be less concerning because of the things that they've been able to discover and develop in research."
Friday marks Voelkel's two-year anniversary of his last day of cancer treatment.
WKOW is a proud sponsor of the Badger Challenge.