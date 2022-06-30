'This is worrisome': Uptick in gun crime has Madison Police Chief on edge

MADISON (WKOW) - Eight guns, including an assault weapon, were recovered over the course of two days in Madison, according to the police chief.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the uptick in gun-related crime has him worried.
Following a shooting Wednesday on Madison's north side that sent two teens to the hospital, Barnes said the violence is unacceptable and needs to stop.
"For me as a person who lives here and as a person who cares deeply about our community, as well as all of our officers, this is worrisome," he said.
Just moments before Barnes addressed the media at a Thursday press conference, he said his officers were on the scene of another shots fired call on the east side. According to officials, someone fired from a vehicle towards another vehicle. Investigators don't think anyone was hurt, but they recovered two guns.
Police are now increasing their patrol ahead of the holiday weekend.
"It's all hands on deck," Barnes said.
"We care about this community. This is an amazing community, but whatever is going on in the last couple of days needs to stop and it needs to stop now," he added. "We can do with the help, with all the people that you see behind me and all the people in front of me that I can't see, that love Madison and want to keep Madison safe."
Now, police are still searching for the suspects in Wednesday's shooting and ask that anyone with information contact police through CrimeStoppers or by calling 608-266-6014 or 911.