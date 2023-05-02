'This needs to be rectified': Black UW-Madison students speak out after racist video circulates

MADISON (WKOW) -- Black student leaders at UW-Madison are speaking out after a video began circulating online this week depicting a white student using racist slurs.

The video has also gotten the attention of university leaders, who have called the post "deeply harmful and offensive."

27 News sat down with three Black student leaders on campus Tuesday, and they said the video is only evidence of an ongoing problem.

"It's unfortunate because that proves that it's a constant. It's the consistent situation," Phi Beta Sigma President Jaloni Taylor said. "This is the problem."

Taylor, who is a senior at UW-Madison, says he's been dealing with racism at the university since he got there. He says it's been a difficult few days for all Black students on campus.

"It's a disgrace to us as individuals who need to be protected and to be recognized," Taylor said. "But it's also a disgrace to the motto and mission statement of the university."

Tamiya Smith is another black student who's been impacted by the circulating video. She's currently the president of the university's Black Student Union.

"It's really just sad to see, and it hurts," Smith said. "It's disgusting."

Black Student Law Association President Jekiah Manor said the worst part is that she experiences language and hatred like this on a regular basis at the university.

"I think that this should bring a huge and robust realization to this campus that racism is here, and it's active and present in every single day," Manor said. "Black and brown students experience it every single day. But it's just not always videotaped."

UW-Madison officials said they're investigating the incident but wouldn't disclose who the student was. In a statement, the university said there's not much it can do:

"While the university can’t limit what students and employees post to their personal social media accounts and can’t take action against posts that are not unlawful, racist slurs do not represent or reflect UW–Madison values around creating an inclusive community."

The statement ends with a suggestion that impacted students utilize campus resources like the Dean's Office and UHS Mental Health Resources.

Black student leaders like Taylor, Manor and Smith say the university's response isn't going far enough.

"The university statement that was put out was unacceptable and not enough," Smith said. "It's a disgrace."

Black students told 27 News they'd like to see the student in the video held accountable and believe if the race roles were reversed, she already would be. Taylor said he's disappointed that university administrators haven't shown more support.

"This needs to be rectified," Taylor said. "We're not supposed to be here pushing for the higher ups to be there for us, to be present for us. That's supposed to be their job."

However, they say in the past, not much has been done, and it's left them with little hope.

"I think that the university can always do more," Manor said. "When it comes to these incidents, we are still waiting to see what will actually come of this. Hopefully the university will do the right thing."

27 News also reached out to the university's communication team for an interview Tuesday but never received a response.