'This one definitely feels more personal': Mazomanie students host annual blood drive

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- People at Wisconsin Heights High School (WHHS) are rolling up their sleeves for their annual blood drive, an effort they said feels more personal than times in the past.
Home to the Wisconsin Heights Vanguards is doubling as place where many students said they hope to make a change on Wednesday.
"We are holding a blood drive here at Wisconsin Heights High School through the FFA," said Paige Mitchell, a senior at WHHS. "Some of us have been volunteering since we were in seventh grade, and now we're seniors."
Mitchell and her classmates are no strangers to stepping up to help.
Senior Abby Walz said she has been volunteering for as long as she can remember, but this time around feels different.
"I would say this one definitely feels more personal. Over the past few years, it's always been personal, especially with COVID-19 going on," Walz said.
Knowing there are thousands suffering from disasters caused by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, makes their live saving efforts even more important.
"It's a lot of a heavier topic, because obviously of Hurricane Ian and so people really should get out and donate," Mitchell said. "You can save lives all over the nation. Hurricane Ian has been tragic for a lot of people."
Though Walz and Mitchell say they are not directly impacted by the disaster, they know people in the community who are.
"There has been posts on our Facebook page and what's happening Mazo about how some family has relations in Florida, and they are not doing so good," Mitchell said.
The blood drive took place at Wisconsin Heights High School on October 5th. For those who missed it and are interested in giving blood, Laura McGuire from the American Red Cross shares way to do so.
Ways to Donate Blood:
- Visit redcrossblood.org to locate, and schedule, appointments near you.
- Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App
- Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
Over last several days, Laura McGuire said dangerous weather conditions and floodwaters have canceled blood drives with nearly one-thousand blood and platelet donations going uncollected.
McGuire said individuals in unaffected areas of the country, especially those with type O blood types, are urged to give blood now to "ensure patients in impacted areas continue to have access to lifesaving blood."