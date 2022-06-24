'This one will be extra special': Big Top Parade to return to Baraboo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Big Top Parade is coming back to Baraboo on Saturday for the first time since 2019.
The summer parade, June 25, will have a pirate theme. It will feature historic wagons, marching bands and community floats. Circus World's singing ringmaster, Dave SaLoutos, will serve as the grand marshal for his final season performing under the big top.
"We could not be happier to bring back the parade," said Nanci Caflisch, co-chair of the Big Top Parade and Circus Celebration organizing committee. "This one will be extra special."
Acrobats, aerialists and clowns will entertain the crowd before the parade begins at 11 a.m.
You can read more about the event on the Big Top Parade website.