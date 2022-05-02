'This was a family we trusted completely': mother of teen homicide victim testifies in Iowa Co. trial of Laurie and Alexis Barry

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) — The mother of a 13-year old girl who authorities say was beaten and smothered to death by her caregivers testified in their Iowa County trial Monday she expected no physical discipline with the teen.
"This was a family we trusted completely," Lisa Kaden said of the Barry family.
Laurie Barry and her adult daughter, Alexis Barry are on trial for the reckless homicide of Selah Kaden on May 31, 2018 at the Barry's Town of Mineral Point home.
Kaden testified her daughter went to stay with the Barry family, as Kaden and her husband needed to focus on another daughter's heart surgery. Kaden lives in North Carolina, but testified she knew the Barry family from previously living in Middleton.
Kaden said Selah had escalating emotional and psychiatric challenges when she went to temporarily live with the Barry family. Kaden testified she and her husband adopted the girl from China when she was nineteen months old. She said the child had been subject to trauma, as she lived in an orphanage until her adoption.
In his opening statement, Iowa County District Attorney Matthew Allen said Laurie Barry and her daughter smothered and beat the child in response to what they said was Selah Kaden's outbursts on the day of her death, including faking fainting and falling hard to the ground. Allen said the mother and daughter showed little emotion when emergency responders arrived at the home after Barry's husband Jesse called 911 shortly after he returned home from work.
Lisa Kaden testified while her daughter displayed attention-getting behavior to include prolonged screaming when in North Carolina, she had never faked a fainting episode or harmed herself intentionally.
But Laurie Barry's attorney, Jessa Nicholson-Goetz told jurors Barry and her daughter were saddened by the teen's death and had used appropriate responses to her behavior, and consulted the child's therapist.
Nicholson-Goetz said the prosecutor is expected to rely on the opinions of Dr. Michael Stier in connection with the homicide conclusion. She called Stier "a previously untruthful hired gun" who had admitted to misleading a juror in a separate case of child harm.
An autopsy shows the teen sustained blunt force trauma to the head but her cause of death was listed as suffocation.
The trial is scheduled for two weeks.
27 News will have you covered throughout the trial.