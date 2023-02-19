This week on Capital City Sunday: Governor Evers' budget proposal

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week on Capital City Sunday, we discuss the budget proposal from Governor Tony Evers.
Sen. Kelda Roys joins the show to discuss why she backs the governor's plans, including paid family and medical leave.
"I think the numbers very clearly show that Wisconsin is exporting our talent. Our bright young people are leaving the state because they know that it's difficult for them to find affordable housing. They can find better opportunities elsewhere. And you know, they need to have affordable childcare, paid family leave, which many other states are doing much better than Wisconsin."
Rep. Mark Born also joins the show to explain why he and his Republican colleagues plan to re-work the entirety of the budget proposal.
"The proposal the governor put forward earlier this week just is not workable. It's really built on sand. It has reckless levels of spending."
Scott Bauer from the Associated Press also joins the show to break down the debates stemming from the governor's proposals.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Janine Geske also previews the upcoming primary race.
"I am very concerned because the outside groups have their own agendas as to who they want on the court and why they want them on the court."
Capital City Sunday airs every Sunday at 9 a.m.