'This will continue, forever. People want to be creative'; Midwest Fire Fest ignites local artists

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Things are heating up this weekend at the Midwest Fire Fest where artists and visitors come to create.
Westside Park was lit up on Sunday as the Midwest Fire Fest brought music, art and pottery to the Village of Cambridge.
The festivities kicked off with art, fire, and Guns to Garden Tools demonstrations on Sunday morning. By 4 p.m., the day had seen an array of fire dancers and live musicians celebrating the world of artistry.
Mark Skudlarek, the artistic director of the Midwest Fire Fest, discussed the importance of creativity in an increasingly digital world.
"We're plugged in all the time, so to ... see something as visceral as fire or as tactical as hammering iron at the forge, people really can appreciate the direct contact they have with the process," Skudlarek said.
While visitors of the Midwest Fire Fest can certainly gain perspective into the significance of art, Skudlarek fears that many people take for granted the opportunities that art allows.
"A lot of departments in schools are cutting art... art is incredibly important as far as creative thought and problem solving," Skudlarek said.
Although the team behind the Midwest Fire Fest shares concerns about the lack of resources being directed towards art departments, they are confident that nothing can put out the flames of creativity.
"This will continue, forever," Skudlarek said, referencing artistry. "The people want to be creative."
And true to his word, the Midwest Fire Fest somehow kept the flames alive atop the dew of Saturday nights' rain.