Thomas More Society files lawsuit against election officials over military ballots

MADISON (WKOW) — A lawsuit has been filed against the Wisconsin Election Commission over the "mishandling of military absentee ballots."
The Thomas More Society, in a press release, said its attorneys filed the lawsuit Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court. They say they want the court to issue a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction, ordering election officials to sequester all military absentee or mail-in ballots prior to the election.
They say the purpose of the injunction would be to verify the military ballots are "authentic and not fraudulent."
The lawsuit comes a day after the Deputy Director of Milwaukee's Election Commission, Kimberley Zapata, was fired over allegations she requested three military ballots from the state's election website and had them sent to a state representative.
Zapata was charged with election fraud Friday morning.
“This is the latest in a host of complaints filed against the Wisconsin Election Commission,” said Thomas More Society Special Counsel Erick Kaardal.
The Thomas More Society said they filed the lawsuit on behalf of veterans and voters.
In a news conference Friday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission defended the security Wisconsin's military absentee ballot process. Administrator Meagan Wolfe said there are additional rules when it comes to military absentee votes.
"We actually have to report all of the requests that are received, that are sent, and that are counted," said Wolfe. "We have to report that to the federal government as well, so those are requests we monitor very, very closely, and that we have to produce reports on each one of those ballots."