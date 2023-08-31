'Thought the officers did a great job': Witnesses say police defuse felon's aggression

MADISON (WKOW) -- Witnesses said responding police officers did a great job controlling a situation where an armed felon ran over his companion while trying to get away from officers.
Authorities said David Seely, 43, was arrested Tuesday on North Sixth Street on several tentative charges including recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Madison Police Department officials said officers tried to stop Seely -- a wanted criminal suspect -- after he was spotted riding in a car on East Washington Avenue. As a pursuit began, authorities said Seely pushed the woman driver out of the car and took over the driving, running her over.
Lynn Olson said she saw a swarm of police officers and their squad cars corner Seely's car near her home.
"And they had him for sure, everyone's guns drawn, screaming at him, 'Get out of the car, get out of the car,'" she said.
Neighbor Jeff Burkhart said Seely tried to accelerate out of the blockade and instead slammed into a parked Toyota sedan.
Burkhart said Seely resisted arrest and a police dog bit him.
"[Officers] gave him so many options," Olson said.
A department spokesperson said Seely was leaving the car with a backpack that had a gun inside.
"Thought the officers did a great job," Burkhart said. "Just stopped that, right there."
Olson said an officer carried the woman who was run over to medical care.
"All the officers involved ... organizing the ambulance ... measured, doing the job," Olson said.
No court date has been set yet for Seely.