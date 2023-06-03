Thousands attend 14th annual Cars on State

MADISON (WKOW) — Classic cars were lined up for six blocks on State Street Saturday for the annual "Cars on State" show.
There were 122 vintage cars for car enthusiasts to look in and around. Attendees also had the opportunity to speak to owners and explore the history and unique characteristics of the vehicles.
Organizer Cas Salas says he thinks the unique rule of not driving on State Street is one of the reasons so many classic car owners choose to come to the the show every year.
"What makes this show so popular is the fact that it's one time they can be on State Street with their cars, and they're not getting in trouble for that," Salas said.
He said organizers expected 7,000 people to come to the show.
The event is organized by the Greater States Business Association with support from Madison's Central Business Improvement District.
The show was free and open to the public.