Thousands of protestors take to the Wisconsin Capitol in massive abortion rights rally

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of protestors took the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday to show their support for abortion rights, after a leaked Supreme Court opinion showed the court was likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Organizers say the protest, which was organized by Madison Socialist Alternative, was meant to show group support and call on lawmakers to codify the Roe v. Wade decision.
"We know that our power as working and young people is here in the streets," Organizer Rebecca Rovins said. "We need escalating action to defend and extend abortion rights.”
Many people of all ages, genders and backgrounds took to the streets after the rally and marched to UW-Madison's campus.
Some protestors said they were worried that the opinion, if upheld, could lead to the rescinding of other rights protected under the Due Process Clause of the Constitution.
Paige Dulski was one of the marchers and said many of her friends lives' depended on the right to an abortion.
"I think, thinking about it from a medical standpoint, it's so important that we have the choice," Dulski said. "Even if you don’t agree with it, we should have the choice, ya know.”
Members of the group said they were planning another rally on Saturday at 3 p.m., although they did not say where the rally would be held.