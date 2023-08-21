Thousands of Wisconsinites to gain high-speed internet access

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Nearly 10,000 people in southwest Wisconsin are set to get affordable, high-speed internet thanks to a $28 million investment.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Wisconsin State Director Julie Lassa announced the Reedsburg Utility Commission will use the ReConnect Loan funds to install a fiber-to-the-premises network.
Lassa said the network will benefit 9,661 people, 319 businesses, 689 farms and eight educational facilities in Richland, Dane, Iowa, Juneau and Sauk counties.
“Reliable high-speed internet connects business owners to customers and new markets, expands educational opportunities for students, and enables people to access medical care without leaving their home,” Lassa said.
Applicants to ReConnect Program funding must serve a rural area that lacks access to service at speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload.
The Reconnect Loan program is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.