Thousands without power after snowstorm across Wisconsin

WKOW — Thousands of customers are experiencing power outages in Wisconsin Thursday morning due to the snowstorm.
As of 8 a.m., Madison Gas and Electric is reporting 1,038 customers are affected.
Alliant Energy is reporting more than 10,400 customers without power across Wisconsin as of 8:15 a.m.
Alliant Energy told 27 News that crews have been working since early this morning. They first assessed "the situation" then began restoring services "as quickly and safely as possible."
Alliant Energy encourages customers to avoided downed power lines.
Alliant customers can find updates on restoration time on the energy company's outage map.
We Energies is also reporting multiple outages in its Wisconsin service area.
