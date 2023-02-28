Threatening note found at Sun Prairie West High School

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Sun Prairie Area School District confirms a note threatening West High School was found Tuesday.
In a letter sent to families of West High School, Principal Jen Ploeger says the note "contained a threat to school safety in the future."
Ploeger said the school is working with police on "next steps," but says "there is no reason to believe the school is not safe at this time."
In a second statement sent to families, Ploeger said the student that left the note was identified and took responsibility. Ploeger said the student said they never planned to harm anyone.
However, Ploeger said this act is still serious.
"Making threats of school violence is always prohibited, and we take all threats very seriously," Ploeger said. "The situation will be handled according to our handbook and District policy. All students should know that making threats can result in serious school-based consequences, including expulsion, as well as serious legal consequences."
The school is still taking the extra precaution of having additional police officers present at West High School.
Ploeger also said student services are available for any students who may want to talk about the incident.
Students who see anything concerning are urged to inform school administrators or resource officers, or use an Electronic Safety Tip Line. Ploeger said it's important for students to always let a trusted adult know if they think there is a reason the school's safety may be threatened.
The Sun Prairie Police Department wasn't immediately available to comment on the note.
