Three arrested after Baraboo drug house bust

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Three people were arrested after police executed a search warrant on a Baraboo home Friday morning, according to the Baraboo Police Department.
Lieutenant Ryan La Broscian said in a release that the Sauk County Drug Task force delivered a narcotics search warrant on a home in the area of 4th and Barker Street in Baraboo.
Three adults were at the residence.
During the search, heroin, fentanyl and associated drug paraphernalia were found.
La Broscian said three people were taken into custody: Earl V. Holsten, 26, Garrett M. Delagrave, 36, and Rachel J. Sturdevant, 30. All three are Baraboo residents.
The investigation is ongoing and charges of possession of heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, as well as maintaining a drug dwelling may be referred to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office.