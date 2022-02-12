Three bullets strike victim's vehicle on S. Park Street after a 'road rage' incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three bullets hit a victim's vehicle in the area of S. Park Street after a "road rage" incident on US 12/18 Friday evening, according to the Madison Police Department.
According to an incident report from Lt. Jennifer Hannah, officers dispatched to the area of S. Park and Beld Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday after a caller said that someone in a white four-door sedan shot at his vehicle.
The victim alleged that he and his female passenger were driving on the US 12/18 when they were involved in a "road rage" incident.
The victim said that he and the suspect exited the highway at Park Street.
According to the victim, while he and the suspect were stopped at the red light at Park Street and Badger Road, words were exchanged and the suspect threw orange soda into the victim's vehicle.
When the light turned green, the suspect and the victim continued driving north on Park Street.
The victim veered right from Park Street onto Beld Street while the suspect continued on Park Street.
The victim eventually got back onto Park Street from Beld Street and saw the suspect vehicle traveling behind him. The victim did a U-turn to get behind the suspect vehicle to see their license plate plate number.
As the victim drove southbound past the suspect and the suspect continued northbound past the victim, the victim heard three "pops."
When the officers met the victim, they saw that the victim's vehicle had been struck by three rounds -- two in the windshield and one in the front, driver's side quarter panel. Officers located three 9mm casings in the road.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his twenties, wearing a white t-shirt.
The victim and his passenger were not injured in the incident.