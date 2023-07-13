 Skip to main content
Three-category system proposed for all school sports in Wisconsin

State Capitol in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican lawmakers have reintroduced a bill that would require student athletes to play on the team that aligns with their biological sex or join a separate co-ed team. 

"What this legislation seeks to do is make a place for everyone," Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R) said. 

Dittrich proposed the same bill, the "Save Women's Sports Act," in 2021. It was shot down last session, but Dittrich and co-sponsor Sen. Dan Knodl reintroduced it on Wednesday. 

"Basic fairness dictates that Title IX's original intent is to protect women's sports," Dittrich said. "If we allow this to continue, women's sports are going to be once again lost to biological males." 

Dittrich says she's been speaking with constituents about the topic for at least two years, before Lia Thomas was making headlines. 

"Since that time, more women have been injured by biological males competing in things like volleyball, Payton McNabb of North Carolina being a recent example in the past year," Dittrich said in a press release. "Additionally, women continue to be erased by having their lifetime of hard work being stolen by biological males in athletics winning top podium spots."

Democratic lawmakers in opposition say legislation like this will only make things harder for LGBTQ+ students.

"As long as we're going to have gender teams, we need to let kids play on them consistent with their gender identity," Sen. Mark Spreitzer (D) said. 

Spreitzer, chair of the Wisconsin Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus, says he's not surprised to see the bill again this session. 

"We were expecting them to come back," Spreitzer said. "But it's incredibly disappointing because these bills hurt kids, they would hurt kids, if they became law, which thankfully, they're not going to."

Spreitzer says he's confident Governor Evers would veto any bill like this that is brought to his desk but their introduction alone is harmful. 

"In addition to helping students stay fit and build physical activity into their lives, youth sports allow students to develop deep and lasting friendships with their peers," the LGBTQ+ Caucus said in a release. "Access to youth sports is crucially important to every student’s success, and all young people deserve the opportunity to participate in youth sports consistent with their gender identity."

The bill proposes to adjust all K-12 schools and colleges in Wisconsin to the three-category system. The co-sponsors say this bill would provide students with the most safety and a level playing field. 

