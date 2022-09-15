Three Dane Co. residents charged with falsifying information while buying firearms

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three Dane County residents were charged Thursday for falsifying information while purchasing firearms, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
Kassidy Garrett, 21, and Tyler Seaton, 20, both of Fitchburg as well as Isaiah Phillips, 18, of Madison are all charged with making false statements during the purchase of firearms.
Garrett is charged with four counts of making false statements on a Firearms Transaction Record form on four separate occasions earlier this year. The indictment alleges that said she was the actual buyer of the firearms even though she wasn't, a practice commonly known as a "straw purchase."
Seaton is charged with four counts of making false statements by allegedly inducing and causing Garrett to falsely state that she was the actual buyer of the firearms.
Phillips is charged with two counts of making false statements by allegedly inducing and causing Garrett to falsely state that she was the actual buyer of the firearms during two of the purchases.
If convicted, Garrett, Seaton and Phillips face a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison on each count.