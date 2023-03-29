Three dead in Milwaukee house fire

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- We're learning more about three men who died in a Milwaukee house fire.
A church leader at United Christian Church told our Milwaukee affiliate 83-year-old Ernest Ray, Sr. and his two sons, Ernie and Ervin, died in the fire around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Friends and family say the two sons had disabilities, so Ernest would stay at the house a couple times a week to watch after them.
The 83-year-old was a deacon at a Milwaukee church and known as a pillar of the church and the community.
The fire is still under investigation.