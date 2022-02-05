Three dead, one injured in apartment complex shooting in Milwaukee suburb

BROWN DEER (WKOW) -- Three people are dead and one is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Brown Deer Saturday morning.
The Brown Deer police received a call about shots fired at the Park Plaza Apartments around 10:00 a.m.
When officers arrived, they were shot at by a man on the second floor balcony of the building.
A squad car was hit, but no officers were injured. The officers did not return fire.
Two men and one woman were killed, including the suspect. One person had non-life-threating injuries.
Brown Deer Police Chief Pete Nimmer said that they believe the suspect shot himself because they heard one more shot shortly after they were fired upon.
He said that the incident appeared to be a domestic dispute and no children were hurt.
Chief Nimmer also said that the scene is now safe and that they are not looking for anyone.
The Milwaukee Area Investigative team in investigating this incident.
This is a developing story.