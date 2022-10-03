Three design teams begin Lake Monona waterfront redesign process

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lake Monona's shoreline plays a large role in Madison's geography, skyline and cultural identity. But the plan is for that area of the city to look different in the future.
The Madison Parks Division is spearheading the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, an effort looking to revitalize the shoreline from Law Park on the isthmus to Olin Park on the lake's south side.
Three companies are vying for the opportunity to redesign that area and make the lake shore a destination where people want to and are able to spend time.
Monday, the public got to hear from the teams for the first time.
Representatives from Agency Landscape + Planning, James Corner Field Operations and Sasaki Associates shared, broadly, what they're hoping to accomplish with their design proposals.
All three teams have experience redesigning urban waterfronts, and all three said, for Madison's waterfront, they want to capitalize on the connection people in the area have with the lakes.
Mike Sturm, the project manager for the project at the parks division, said this design challenge is the perfect opportunity for one of these experienced teams to transform some of the city's natural space into something more accessible and usable.
"We have 13 acres and 1.7 miles of public shoreline. I think that's what's really exceptional here is it's not privately held," he said. "It's public shoreline that's directly adjacent to downtown and other communities, and it has much more potential to serve the community, to serve Madisonians. We're relying on the design teams to really help create a new vision."
Monday's meeting served as the kickoff for a 14-week design program. All three teams will present their preliminary ideas on November 7 at Monona Terrace. There will be an opportunity for people to ask questions and give input on what they want to see along Lake Monona's shores.
The final designs will be unveiled on January 26 at the parks division's Olin Park facility.
Sturm said there will then be a public review and comment period, and then the Lake Monona waterfront ad-hoc committee will review the plans. He said the committee will select a plan in April 2023.