Three injured after shooting at Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, IL (WKOW) -- Police in Gurnee responded Sunday night to a shots fired incident at Six Flags Great America.
A department dispatcher confirmed the response to 27 News at 9:15pm. She said no further information was available, calling it an "active incident."
Park officials told the ABC affiliate in Chicago, WLS, three people were hurt when someone fired shots from inside a vehicle in the park's parking lot.
This evening, three people were injured outside the park when shots were fired from a single vehicle. The vehicle immediately drove away. Park security and on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation officers responded immediately. Law enforcement is investigating.— Six Flags Great America (@SFGreat_America) August 15, 2022
They said two of the victims were transported for treatment of their injuries, while a third person declined treatment.
Videos posted to social media showed a chaotic scene as people were running and taking cover inside the popular theme park, which is about eight miles south of the Illinois border.