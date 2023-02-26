Three injured Sunday morning in Brodhead crash

BRODHEAD (WKOW) — Three people were injured in a crash Sunday morning.
Brodhead Police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on E 9th Ave. and 23rd St. at 8:51 a.m.
According to Chief Chris Hughes, the investigation at the scene revealed a sedan was traveling northbound on E 9th Ave. when a minivan traveling eastbound on 23rd St. failed to stop at the stop sign, causing the minivan to collide with the sedan.
Hughes said occupants from both vehicles were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed while public safety personnel cleared debris and removed the vehicles.
The 18-year-old driver of the minivan was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to wear a seatbelt and not having vehicle insurance.