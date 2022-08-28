 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC           SHEBOYGAN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             KENOSHA
MILWAUKEE             OZAUKEE               RACINE
WALWORTH              WASHINGTON            WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN,
DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC,
FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN, GRAFTON, HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE,
JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN,
LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE, MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON,
MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO,
NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD, PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC,
PRINCETON, RACINE, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WAUPUN, WEST BEND, WESTFIELD,
AND WHITEWATER.

Three kayakers stranded on the Wisconsin River

  • Updated
Iowa County Sheriff's Office badge

ARENA (WKOW) --  Iowa County officials helped three individuals after they became stranded on the Wisconsin River when their kayak overturned Saturday afternoon.

Iowa County Communication Center received a report around 3 p.m. about three people "stranded without paddles but were out of the water due to their kayak overturning" on the Wisconsin River near Traders Landing in Arena.

Iowa County Sheriff's Office, Arena Fire, Arena EMS, and Arena Police Department responded to the scene for a water rescue.

According to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, a drone was used to locate the individuals.

The sheriff's office reported all three people were rescued and "although very cold", there were no serious injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you