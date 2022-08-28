Three kayakers stranded on the Wisconsin River

ARENA (WKOW) -- Iowa County officials helped three individuals after they became stranded on the Wisconsin River when their kayak overturned Saturday afternoon.
Iowa County Communication Center received a report around 3 p.m. about three people "stranded without paddles but were out of the water due to their kayak overturning" on the Wisconsin River near Traders Landing in Arena.
Iowa County Sheriff's Office, Arena Fire, Arena EMS, and Arena Police Department responded to the scene for a water rescue.
According to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, a drone was used to locate the individuals.
The sheriff's office reported all three people were rescued and "although very cold", there were no serious injuries.