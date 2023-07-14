 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Three men charged in downtown Madison killing

  • Updated
  • 0
June 18 Deadly Shooting in Madison

A man died after being shot near the intersection of E. Dayton St. and Blair St. in Madison.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three men are charged with the June killing of Nicholas Taylor- Washington in downtown Madison, with witnesses telling police the deadly shooting involved rival gang members.

Charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as a party to the crime are Julius Jones, 18; Keyonta Blaney, 20; and Nathaniel Douglas, 24.

A criminal complaint said the three men and Taylor-Washington were all outside a home in the 600 block of East Dayton Street in the early morning hours of June 18 expecting a house party.

The complaint says no house party apparently took place. But it says Taylor got out of his car and in a short time was shot.

The complaint says Jones, Blaney and Douglas were in another car and are affiliated with the MBK gang. The complaint says a witness told police there was an affiliation with the OTG gang among Taylor-Washington and the group of people he was with.

According to the complaint, two witnesses said Douglas got out of his car with a handgun and fired several gun shots.

Douglas told authorities Jones exited the car and got back in with a hand gun, but Douglas did not see if Jones fired the gun.

A prosecutor said Blaney handed the gun to whoever did the shooting.

A court commissioner set all three men's bail at $1 million.

Tags

Recommended for you