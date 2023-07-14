Three men charged in downtown Madison killing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three men are charged with the June killing of Nicholas Taylor- Washington in downtown Madison, with witnesses telling police the deadly shooting involved rival gang members.
Charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as a party to the crime are Julius Jones, 18; Keyonta Blaney, 20; and Nathaniel Douglas, 24.
A criminal complaint said the three men and Taylor-Washington were all outside a home in the 600 block of East Dayton Street in the early morning hours of June 18 expecting a house party.
The complaint says no house party apparently took place. But it says Taylor got out of his car and in a short time was shot.
The complaint says Jones, Blaney and Douglas were in another car and are affiliated with the MBK gang. The complaint says a witness told police there was an affiliation with the OTG gang among Taylor-Washington and the group of people he was with.
According to the complaint, two witnesses said Douglas got out of his car with a handgun and fired several gun shots.
Douglas told authorities Jones exited the car and got back in with a hand gun, but Douglas did not see if Jones fired the gun.
A prosecutor said Blaney handed the gun to whoever did the shooting.
A court commissioner set all three men's bail at $1 million.