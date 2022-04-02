Three minors arrested for arson of Janesville Kohls

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department has arrested three Janesville minors for setting bedding on fire at a Kohl's department store.
While investigating the scene, police found the fire's origin was in the bedding area of Kohl's, and they believed that the fire was started intentionally.
Three individuals were located walking in the area whose descriptions matched those of individuals who were seen in the area of the fire. They were detained by police and interviewed.
The minors -- a 17-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy-- were arrested for arson and recklessly endangering safety. They remain in custody.
The Janesville Police Department is asking for witnesses of the incident to step forward, as several customers were inside the mall during the incident. If you have information about the fire, contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.