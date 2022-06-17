Three people charged in kidnapping and homicide

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Three people are charged in a kidnapping and homicide that left one man dead.
Prosecutors in Columbia County filed charges against Jesse Freiberg, Ja'Kenya Patty and Laura Johnson Friday.
They each face a charge of being party to first degree intentional homicide.
Authorities say the victim was assaulted, tied up and kidnapped in his own car on North Brooks Street in Madison on Tuesday.
They say he was driven to rural Lewiston, in the Portage area, where he was shot.
Investigators say the suspects left the man's body there and drove his car back to Madison.
Madison police learned of the homicide, after that vehicle was involved in a domestic disturbance.
All three suspects are still in the Dane County Jail.
Court records do not yet list any court dates in Columbia County.