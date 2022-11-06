Three people killed in Rock Co. crash

(ROCK COUNTY) -- Three people are dead after a two-vehicle accident Saturday night in Center Township, according to a news release from Rock County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Peter Falk.
Falk says the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H.
A Nissan Maxima was heading southbound on North County Highway H and failed to stop at the stop sign at West State Highway 11, according to Falk. A gray Ford Escape heading westbound on West State Highway 11 then hit the Nissan Maxima broadside on the driver’s side.
The drivers from both vehicles, and a passenger in the Nissan Maxima were pronounced dead at the scene. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office may release their identities at a later date.
Two other passengers in the Nissan Maxima and the passenger in the Ford Escape were brought to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Their conditions aren't known.
Traffic on West State Highway 11 was rerouted for several hours until the scene was cleared.
The road is open again as of Sunday morning.