Three people taken to hospital after crash between car and armored vehicle on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash between a car and an armored vehicle on Madison's west side, according to the Madison Fire Department (MFD).
MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were dispatched Tuesday evening to the area of S. Gammon Road and Odana Road for a two-vehicle crash with injuries and significant vehicle damage.
Crews arrived to find a severely damaged Honda CR-V "wedged against an armored vehicle."
Schuster said first responders were able to safely remove the Honda's driver — who was pinned inside and unresponsive — from the vehicle and take her to an ambulance.
Meanwhile, crews spoke with the three people inside the armored vehicle, who all said they were injured. Two were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
While assisting with the crash, Schuster said firefighters saw a school bus stopped in another lane with smoke coming from the rear windows. Firefighters evacuated students from the bus while the driver extinguished the fire.
Firefighters on scene evaluated the middle school-aged students for any injuries. None were reported.
Schuster said the bus evacuation resulted in a momentary shutdown of southbound Gammon Road, causing a slight delay for paramedics transporting one of the patients to the hospital.